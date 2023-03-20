WHITEFISH — The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears swept the Frontier Conference outdoor track and field player of the week awards on Monday with four RMC student-athletes being honored.
Jay Jetmore, a sophomore from Red Lodge, was singled out as the men’s field athlete of the week. Jetmore set a new Rocky outdoor record at the MSUB/Rocky Open, winning the men’s pole vault with an NAIA B-Standard vault of 15-5. Jetmore also took first in the 100-meter (11.11 seconds) and ran legs on the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams. This is Jetmore’s second outdoor field athlete of the week honor of his career and the third total athlete of the week award of his career.
Jackson Wilson, a junior from Box Elder, South Dakota, earned men's track athlete honors. Wilson won the 1,500-meter race at the MSUB/Rocky Open with a time of 4:08.17. Wilson also ran the final leg on Rocky’s winning 4x400 relay team. This is Wilson’s fifth outdoor track athlete of the week accolade of his career and the 29th total athlete of the week award of his career.
Lauryn Frideres, a freshman from Billings, was acknowledged as the women’s field athlete of the week. Frideres took third place in the triple jump at the MSUB/Rocky Open with a jump of 29-7.25 and third place in the long jump with a jump of 15-11. This is Frideres’ first athlete of the week award of her career.
Sydney Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, was recognized with the women's track athlete award. Little Light won the women’s 800-meter race at the MSUB/Rocky Open with an NAIA B-Standard time of 2:15.58. Little Light also ran the final leg on the winning 4x400-meter relay team. This is Little Light’s seventh outdoor track athlete of the week accolade of her career and the 24th total athlete of the week award of her career.
