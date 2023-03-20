WHITEFISH — The Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears swept the Frontier Conference outdoor track and field player of the week awards on Monday with four RMC student-athletes being honored. 

Jay Jetmore, a sophomore from Red Lodge, was singled out as the men’s field athlete of the week. Jetmore set a new Rocky outdoor record at the MSUB/Rocky Open, winning the men’s pole vault with an NAIA B-Standard vault of 15-5. Jetmore also took first in the 100-meter (11.11 seconds) and ran legs on the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relay teams. This is Jetmore’s second outdoor field athlete of the week honor of his career and the third total athlete of the week award of his career.

