BILLINGS — N'Dea Flye had a double-double and Shauna Bribiescas and Kloie Thatcher both scored in double figures as the Rocky Mountain College women ran their winning streak to 14 games with an 80-45 victory over Montana Western on Thursday at the Fortin Center.
Flye led the way with 25 points and 15 rebounds, and also had five steals. Bribiescas hit six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points, and Thatcher added 14 points for the Bears.
Western turned the ball over 24 times, which resulted in 33 Rocky points. The Bears made 13 3-pointers as a team. The Bulldogs were led by Shainy Mack's eight points.
Rocky improved to 16-1 overall and 5-0 in the Frontier Conference. Western dipped to 12-5 overall and 2-3 in the league.
The men's game between Rocky and Western scheduled for Thursday at RMC's Fortin Center was canceled. In a press release from the Frontier, the game was said to have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.
The men's basketball schedule on Rocky's website listed the game as a forfeit victory for the Battlin' Bears.
The Rocky men's and women's teams are scheduled to host Providence for a doubleheader on Saturday beginning with the women's game at 2 p.m.
