WHITEFISH — For the second consecutive week, Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson were honored as the Frontier Conference cross country runners of the week.

Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, won the women's award as she finished first at the Frontier Conference Preview meet in Helena with a winning time of 18:11.8 in the 5K.

Wilson, a junior from Box Elder, South Dakota, was the men's winner in Helena with a 8K time of 25:59.

