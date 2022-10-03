WHITEFISH — For the second consecutive week, Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson were honored as the Frontier Conference cross country runners of the week.
Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, won the women's award as she finished first at the Frontier Conference Preview meet in Helena with a winning time of 18:11.8 in the 5K.
Wilson, a junior from Box Elder, South Dakota, was the men's winner in Helena with a 8K time of 25:59.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.