Montana Tech at No. 24 Rocky Mountain

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Where: Herb Klindt Field

Records: Rocky is 2-0; Montana Tech is 0-2

Quotable: “(Tech) could just as well be 2-0. They were in both games. This is the Frontier, where you could be 2-0, 1-1, 0-2. So they’ll bring a challenge in here. I know they’re looking for a win, and we’ll have our hands full again.” — Rocky coach Chris Stutzriem

Notes: This week's game serves as Rocky's homecoming. ... The Battlin' Bears haven't started 3-0 since the 2014 season. ... Montana Tech was picked to finish sixth in the Frontier's preseason coaches poll; Rocky was picked seventh. ... The Bears will wear helmet decals in tribute to Tony Tessmer, who played at RMC in the 1980s. Tessmer passed away in February at the age of 54.