BILLINGS — A few things stood out to Rocky Mountain College football coach Chris Stutzriem from his team’s season-opening win over Southern Oregon last week.
“Loved our energy, loved our excitement, loved our attitude,” Stutzriem said. “I loved that we created some big plays on offense. I thought we ran the ball well, especially late to kind of seal the deal. And defensively we put pressure on the quarterback and made him very uncomfortable.”
The result was a 42-28 victory and a 1-0 start to the Frontier Conference football season. But it doesn’t get any easier this week as the Battlin’ Bears prepare for a stiff road test Saturday against No. 19 College of Idaho, the two-time defending league champion.
The Yotes, coached by Mike Moroski, won the Frontier outright in 2019 with an 11-1 record. During a condensed spring schedule earlier this year, C of I went 3-1 and shared the crown with Carroll and Eastern Oregon.
The Yotes are also riding an 11-game home winning streak, one shy of matching the school record.
“We’ve got a big task at hand. It’s a long road trip,” Stutzriem said of the 640-mile jaunt to Caldwell, Idaho. “C of I is a great team. They’re coached well.
“They’re physical, they’re fast, they’ve won a lot of games and so they’re very confident in themselves, and it’s their home opener so it’s going to be a great crowd and they’re going to have a lot of energy like we did last weekend.”
The Yotes are coming off a 42-14 win last week at MSU-Northern, a game in which running back Nick Calzaretta rushed for 206 yards and two touchdowns. As a team, C of I churned out 308 yards on the ground.
Meanwhile, Rocky quarterback Nate Dick threw for 190 yards and three touchdowns last week in his first game back from the Achilles tendon injury he suffered during the spring. The Bears’ offense dominated time of possession against SOU, keeping the ball for 41:44.
Defensively, the Bears sacked SOU quarterbacks Matt Struck and Trent Banner four times, and scored a touchdown of their own when lineman Dylan Beridon returned a fumble 43 yards to the end zone.
Rocky’s task this week is to limit Calzaretta and keep sustained pressure on first-year C of I quarterback Jack Rice, a former Sacramento State signal-caller.
Stutzriem said Calzaretta, a 205-pound runner, “does a hell of a job. He’s a great running back and they’ve got a talented offensive line. It starts with him.”
The Bears will try to reverse one specific trend they’ve suffered recently against the Yotes: Rocky scored just three points in its last eight quarters against C of I, losing 42-0 in 2019 and 10-3 during the spring.
Yotes linebacker Dylan Martinez was named both Frontier and NAIA national defensive player of the week after a 16-tackle effort against Northern, which tied the school’s single-game record.
“They do a great job up front of mixing up some things and moving their D-line,” Stutzriem said. “Their linebackers tackle extremely well. And in the back end they’re very athletic and physical and try to take away your best receivers and tight ends and things like that. They’re a very good defensive unit.”
“The big thing is that we’re there. It’s not a 40-point difference anymore,” Stutzriem said. “We’ve got to do the little things right and take advantage of our opportunities when they present themselves. Good teams do that.”
NOTES: The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. at Simplot Stadium in Caldwell, Idaho. … The all-time series between the teams is knotted at 4-4. … The Yotes special teams coach is Jon Choate, the brother of former Montana State head coach Jeff Choate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.