BILLINGS — Play-by-play announcer Bob Rittierodt was honored with a distinguished service award by both Rocky Mountain College and the Frontier Conference on Wednesday.
Rittierodt, of Reed Point, was given the award during the men's basketball game between Rocky at crosstown rival Montana State Billings at RMC's Fortin Center. The award recognizes individuals who have positively impacted the well-being of the Frontier Conference through their service. Individuals are nominated by members of the league and are voted upon by athletic directors with approval for recognition sent on to the Council of Presidents.
Rittierodt has been a staple at Rocky's athletic events since 2010. He has provided play-by-play announcing for basketball and football, and is currently helping RMC revamp its online streaming production.
Rittierodt has also lent his expertise in wood working to Battlin' Bears athletics, helping build scorers tables and hall of fame and awards cases, as well as lockers for Rocky football team locker room.
"Thank you Bob Rittierodt for your outstanding service to Rocky Mountain College and the Frontier Conference," the league stated in a press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.