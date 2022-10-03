WHITEFISH — Aidan McDonagh and Valentina Zuleta of Rocky Mountain College were the Frontier Conference golfers of the week.
McDonagh, a senior from Melbourne, Australia, earned the men's award. He finished second at the Beartooth Invitational played at the Laurel Golf Club with a two-day 143.
Zuleta, a sophomore from Bogota, Colombia, was the medalist at the Beartooth Invitational with a 148.
Both the Battlin' Bears men and women won the team titles at the invite in Laurel.
