WHITEFISH — Aidan McDonagh and Valentina Zuleta of Rocky Mountain College were the Frontier Conference golfers of the week.

McDonagh, a senior from Melbourne, Australia, earned the men's award. He finished second at the Beartooth Invitational played at the Laurel Golf Club with a two-day 143.

Zuleta, a sophomore from Bogota, Colombia, was the medalist at the Beartooth Invitational with a 148. 

Both the Battlin' Bears men and women won the team titles at the invite in Laurel.

