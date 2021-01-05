BILLINGS — It look long enough for Rocky Mountain College to begin its men’s basketball season. It took even longer for the Battlin’ Bears to taste victory against the Frontier Conference.
Rocky finally got back in the win column against league competition with an 83-59 triumph Tuesday over Montana Western to salvage a split in the two-day series between the teams at the Fortin Center. The victory snapped a string of 17 consecutive losses Rocky had suffered against the Frontier dating back to December of 2019.
The game was the back-half of a doubleheader with the women’s contest, which Western won 72-71 on a last-second shot.
In their first game of the season Monday night — a season that had been delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic — Rocky’s men fell 73-64 to Western. But they turned the tables in the rematch on the strength of 52% shooting and a plus-13 edge in rebounding.
“It feels really good,” said Kelson Eiselein, a sophomore forward from Roundup who hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. “Any win in the Frontier Conference feels like a really good win.
“You play a tough team night after night. And especially now that we play them back to back it’s even tougher, so you’ve got to savor every win that you get in this conference.”
Shooting was the big difference, and it was a function of the Bears playing with more offensive flow and getting more quality looks than they did the night before when they were outgunned by Western.
Rocky (1-1 Frontier) shot a sizzling 57% in the first half to build a 14-point lead. The advantage only grew from there. Rocky finished with 16 assists, doubling its total from the night before. The Bears hit 10 of 17 3-point attempts.
Western (2-2, 1-2), renowned early in the year for its 3-point prowess, made just 6 of 27 from the arc.
“I thought the pace of our offense was a lot better,” Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said. “I just felt like we moved the ball and did a much better job playing as a team on the offensive end. And of course, the shots fell.”
“The kids know how close we got a lot of times last year, and you’ve got to start getting some of those good feelings in the locker room because that builds camaraderie,” Dreikosen said of his team's long-awaited Frontier win. “Hopefully you start to kind of get the monkey off your back and learn to make winning plays, not losing plays. It was a good step. We certainly have a long ways to go.”
Including Eiselein, Rocky put five in double figures in the scoring column.
Maxim Stephens, whose 3-pointer early in the second half stretched the lead to 18, had 16 points. Stephens also grabbed eight rebounds. Kevin Fassu, a good-looking post presence, had 12 points and seven boards. Darius Henderson and Sam Vining each contributed 10 points.
Dillon product Michael Haverfield had 13 points to lead Western, but the Bulldogs shot just 37% from the floor and were outworked on the glass throughout.
Brynley’s Fitz-magic
Rocky’s women were in prime position to steal the first victory of its young season. Instead, Brynley Fitzgerald stole it back.
Fitzgerald’s driving, scooping shot with two seconds left lifted UM Western to a one-point win and preserved a two-game Frontier Conference sweep for the Bulldogs over the Battlin’ Bears.
Rocky trailed by 14 points at the outset of the fourth quarter but managed to take a 70-66 lead with less than a minute remaining. Junior College transfer Shauna Bribiescas was a big reason for that, as she provided 16 fourth-quarter points.
What hurt were some late-game free-throw woes: The Bears missed 3 of 4 from the line in the final 22 seconds, which ultimately set up the winning sequence for Fitzgerald, a former Montana State player who got the ball at the top of the key, drove left and scored inside with an underhand attempt.
A half-court heave by Rocky’s Kloie Thatcher missed at the buzzer.
“We drew up a real good out-of-bounds play,” Fitzgerald explained. “It was supposed to be somebody going to the rim. When you have the ball and you’re going in you’ve got to either look to score or try to draw a foul. That’s what was going through my mind.”
A view of Brynley Fitzgerald’s winning basket: pic.twitter.com/bPTZN5d1ZZ— Greg Rachac (@gregrachac) January 6, 2021
Fitzgerald finished with 14 points after being held scoreless in the first half. Sydney Sheridan had a team-high 19 points for Western, including four clutch free throws within the game’s final 24 seconds. Shainy Mack scored 11 points, helping spur a 17-2 run in the third quarter that put the Bulldogs ahead by double figures.
Bribiescas, a night after scoring 23 points in a 79-66 loss to Western, made 8 of 13 shots to fuel Rocky’s fourth-quarter run. Her basket inside tied the game 66-66 with 1:20 left. Thatcher had consecutive steals, which led to four quick points, to put the Bears up 70-66 with 45 seconds left, but those were the last points they scored.
Western improved to 5-1 overall and 2-1 the Frontier. Rocky is now 0-2 in its league-only schedule.
“We go 1 for 4 (at the line). We handle our business and we win the game,” said Bears coach Wes Keller.
“Way too many errors that just cost us. Silly errors, silly turnovers. We’ve got a lot of things to clean up. But no excuses. We gave ourselves a chance to win the game.”
