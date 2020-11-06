BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men and Carroll College women won league titles Friday at the Frontier Conference cross country championships at Prairie Farms Golf Course in Havre.
Led by a 1-2 finish by Jackson Wilson and Elijah Boyd, Rocky took the men’s crown with 40 team points. Carroll scored 34 points to win the women’s title, led by Reghan Worley’s winning individual performance.
Rocky’s Wilson won the 8K men’s race in 26:18.8, while Boyd crossed in second place in 26:36.10. Third place went to MSU-Northern’s Field Soosloff, who clocked a time of 26:42.90.
Joseph Vanden Bos placed eighth for Rocky, while teammate George Beddow was 11th. Vanden Bos had a time of 27:21.30 and Beddow finished in 27:39.20.
Carroll’s men took second in the team standings with 45 points, as James Normandeau (27:04.30) and Connor O’Hara (27:13.90) placed fifth and sixth, respectively. MSU-Northern had 83 points, good for third place in the team standings.
Worley won the 5K women’s race in a time of 19:07.50. The Saints were aided by Natalie Yocum (19:36.0), Elly MacHado (19:39.50) and Kendyl Pierson (19:51.90), who finished 6-7-8. Montana Western’s Eireann O’Connor was second at 19:10.0, while Montana Tech’s Becca Richtman placed third in 19:13.10.
Team-wise, Western finished in second place with 59 points. Rocky, with 63 points, placed third. The Battlin’ Bears’ Mei-Li Stevens (19:17.60) and Sydney Little Light (19:30.0) were fourth and fifth in the individual placing. Courtney Hallock was ninth.
With 86 points, the Western men, led by Matt Wilson’s fourth-place showing, placed fourth in the team standings. Montana Tech, with 87, placed fifth. Henry Kakalecik finished seventh for the Orediggers.
Tech placed fourth in the women’s team standings with 86 points. MSU-Northern was fifth with 120 points.
