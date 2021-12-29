BILLINGS — It hasn’t been perfect, but Bill Dreikosen’s Rocky Mountain College men’s basketball team has won two of its last three games and is bringing those good vibes home for a Thursday contest against Dickinson State — a final tune-up before the Frontier Conference sprint begins in earnest.
Rocky (6-6) won twice in three outings a couple weeks back at the Cactus Classic in Chandler, Arizona, a tournament at which Dreikosen said the Battlin’ Bears “went out and played some good basketball in stretches.”
The Bears have been off since Dec. 19, and the game against Dickinson State is part of Rocky’s Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic at the Fortin Center, a round-robin gathering that also includes the University of Providence. It tips off at 4 p.m. and is part of a doubleheader; Rocky’s women will face DSU at 2.
(The University of Calgary was also scheduled to participate but backed out when the Canadian government, in response to the latest COVID-19 surge, issued an advisory against non-essential international travel and enhanced its requirements for re-entry into the country.)
Rocky’s men edged Dickinson State 72-70 on the road on Nov. 27. The Blue Hawks, coached by former Glendive High School and University of Montana standout Derek Selvig, rolled over Providence 80-62 on Wednesday at the Fortin Center.
“Dickinson has a very good program. Selvig does a very good job. He’s got his team playing extremely hard,” Dreikosen said. “We had a close game with them at their place.
“We’ve yet to put together a full game. We have to extend our consistency with our execution, and our effort out there and our focus. We need to use this game to really work on those three things again.”
Rocky got a key player back in the mix when guard Jesse Owens returned to the lineup on Dec. 16 at the Cactus Classic. Owens, who missed more than a month due to injury, scored in double figures in all three games in Arizona and added nine assists.
Owens is a former standout at Billings West High School who transferred to Rocky from Montana State’s basketball program. He previously was a member of the football team at Montana. Owens had missed a total of eight games.
“That was his first go-round in quite a while,” Dreikosen said of Owens’ return. “It was good for him to get back out there again and be able to do some things. We need to get him out there consistently because he’s definitely a key piece for us as the season goes along.”
Maxim Stephens (14.4 ppg) and Abdul Bah (13.4 ppg) have been Rocky’s most consistent scorers. Tayshawun Bradford (11.0 ppg) has been out of the lineup since Dec. 8.
Rocky women put streak on the line
Rocky’s women (11-1) came home after a pair of victories at the Frontier Conference Challenge in Phoenix, which ran its winning streak to nine games. The last of those wins, a 70-60 overtime triumph over MidAmerica Nazarene on Dec. 22, featured another sensational performance by Division I dropdown guard N’Dea Flye.
Flye had 36 points and 14 rebounds, the latest in a long line of standout contributions the Butler transfer as provided the Bears this season. Flye scored eight of Rocky’s 12 points in overtime.
But a big key for the Bears is that Flye hasn’t had to carry the entire load. Forward Shauna Bribiescas adds 14.4 points per game to Flye’s team-leading 17.9, and guard Kloie Thatcher is averaging 13.3 a game. Post Mackenzie Dethman contributes 7.2.
Still, Rocky coach Wes Keller said defense has been fueling the offensive output. Right now, Bears opponents are averaging just 56.8 points while shooting 36%.
“From Day 1 it’s been about defense and having the ability and the want to get stops,” Keller said. “Not only one stop but multiple stops in a row, and I feel like our kids have bought into that philosophy on the defensive end.
“Offensively I feel like there’s still room for improvement. I think we’re sharing the basketball well. I like that there’s four or five kids that on any given night could get you 20 points. I just like our balance.”
In Rocky’s first matchup with Dickinson State on Dec. 8, Bribiescas hit six 3s and scored 28 points while Thatcher added 13 points, five rebounds and five assists. Dominique Stephens came off the bench to score 17. The Bears prevailed on the road, 77-68.
The Blue Hawks lost to Providence 80-55 on Wednesday at the Fortin Center.
“Dickinson, they play very hard, they’re physical, and offensively they want to drive and kick,” Keller said. “They shoot a lot of 3s, so we’ve got to protect the paint and definitely challenge and contest 3-point shots and make sure we’re only giving them one shot a possession.”
“I think it will be good,” Keller said. “We’ve had a little bit of time off and hopefully the kids regrouped and got some rest. I’m definitely excited and I know they are to get back out there and play the best we’re capable of playing. That’s ultimately our goal: Let’s get a little bit better every time we step out on the court.”
After Thursday, Rocky’s men and women will resume the Frontier Conference schedule with a home doubleheader against MSU-Northern on Jan. 6.
