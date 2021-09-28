LAUREL — The men's and women's golf teams from Rocky Mountain College swept the individual and team titles Tuesday at the Beartooth Invitational at Laurel Golf Club.
Haydn Driver defeated teammate Cash Golden in a one-hole playoff to win the men's competition. Driver and Golden each shot even-par 144 in the two-round tournament.
As a team, Rocky's men shot a collective 591 (291-300) to beat second-place Montana Tech, which scored 605, and third-place South Dakota Mines, which shot 607.
On the women's side, Rocky's Claire Wright finished with a four-over-par 148 to win first place. Wright beat teammate Valentina Zuleta, who finished in second 10 strokes back.
The Battlin' Bears edge South Dakota Mines by six strokes, 675-681, to capture the overall team title. Montana Tech, with a score of 718, placed third.
Rocky's men and women have also won titles this season at the Montana Tech Invitational and the Argo Invitational in Great Falls.
