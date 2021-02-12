BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College and Montana Tech will play two Frontier Conference men’s basketball games this weekend at the Fortin Center in Billings.
Saturday’s game is scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. and Sunday’s rematch is set for a 2 p.m. start. The Frontier's no-spectator policy is still in effect due to COVID-19.
Rocky (1-12, 1-11 Frontier) is stepping back into conference play after a 73-56 defeat in a crosstown matchup with NCAA Division II Montana State Billings on Wednesday. The Battlin’ Bears have lost 11 straight games since a victory over Montana Western on Jan. 5.
Montana Tech (9-9, 9-7) lost two games last week at Providence. The Oregdiggers swept Rocky Jan. 9-10 in Butte. Tech is riding a six-game winning streak against the Bears dating back to February 2019. In those games, the Orediggers have won by an average of 16.3 points.
Meanwhile, this weekend’s nonconference games between the Rocky and Carroll College have been canceled. The announcement was made in a press release issued by Carroll but did not state a reason.
This week, The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com reported that Rocky head coach Wes Keller had been placed on administrative leave after some players complained about Keller’s aggressive coaching style. Keller did not coach Wednesday during the Bears’ 70-68 loss to MSUB, and the team was without eight players including their top five leading scorers.
