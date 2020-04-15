WHITEFISH — Rocky Mountain College, which was crowned regular season champions, featured the Frontier Conference men’s golf Freshman of the Year and Coach of the Year on its roster this season.

Lewis-Clark State College sophomore Carlos Davila was named Player of the Year.

The honors teams were announced on Wednesday. Normally the award recipients would have been announced in conjunction with the Frontier Conference tourney, but it was canceled because of the novel coronavirus.

Rocky’s Nolan Burzminski was named Freshman of the Year. Battlin’ Bears coach Aaron Pohle was the Coach of the Year honoree.

First team: Carlos Davila, Lewis-Clark State College, So., Cordoba, Veracruz, Mexico; Sean Ramsbacher, Montana Tech, Jr., Missoula; Chase Morehouse, Rocky Mountain College, So., Sidney; Mitchell Thiessen, Rocky Mountain College, Jr., Chilliwack, British Columbia; Benjamin Kaul, University of Providence, So., Great Falls.

Second team: Joseph Potkonjak, Carroll College, Sr., Bigfork; Justin Cox, Lewis-Clark State College, Sr., Cosmopolis, Wash.; Zach Rawls, Lewis-Clark State College, Sr., Boise, Idaho; Trey Hoagland, Montana Tech, Sr., Butte; Haydn Driver, Rocky Mountain College, Fr., Sandton, South Africa.

