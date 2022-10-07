The men's and women's golf teams at Rocky Mountain College are both included in the NAIA's Top 25 Coaches' Poll, which was released on Friday.

The Battlin' Bear men are ranked 14th, while the women are 24th.

Rocky's women are 4-0 in invitational tournaments this fall. Valentina Zuleta has won three titles for the Bears and Claire Wright one.

The men have averaged a 287 score per round through their first four meets. Aidan McDonagh had two wins, while teammate Haydn Driver has one.

