BILLINGS — Another week, another sweep for the Rocky Mountain College men's and women's golf teams.
Rocky laid claim to both the team and individual titles at its own Battlin' Bears Invitational, which wrapped up Tuesday at Yegen Golf Club.
The Bears' Haydn Driver won medalist honors in the men's tournament. Driver shot a three-round score of 204, firing 67 in the first two rounds, to edge Montana Tech's Isaiah Weldon by two strokes. Tech's Sean Ramsbacher, at 208, placed third.
Rocky's Claire Wright was the women's medalist. Wright finished with a two-round score of 150 (76-74). Wright won by one stroke over teammate Valentina Zuleta. Carroll's Katie Fagg, at 155, finished in third place. Wright has won every tournament in which she's competed this season.
In the men's standings, Rocky shot 843 (277-282-284) to win by 13 strokes over Montana Tech. On the women's side, the Bears fired 636 (315-321) to easily claim the title by 18 strokes over Montana Tech.
Rocky's men and women have also won titles this season at the Montana Tech Invitational, Argo Invitational in Great Falls and the Beartooth Invitational in Laurel.
