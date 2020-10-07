BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College cross country invitational meet has been canceled, the school announced Wednesday.

The meet was scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. in Billings, and was to include men’s and women’s Frontier Conference teams from Rocky, Carroll College, Montana Tech, Montana Western and MSU-Northern.

In a short press release, Rocky said the decision to cancel was based on a significant increase in coronavirus cases in Yellowstone County.

“The decision was made based on safety concerns for student-athletes, coaches and support staff,” the release stated.

Montana reported a record 733 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. Yellowstone County added 116 new cases, bringing its active case total to 1,137.

