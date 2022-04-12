EAGLE, Idaho — Rocky Mountain College laid claim to the men's and women's team titles Tuesday at the Frontier Conference golf championships, and also boasted the top individual medalists on the final day of the three-round tournament at Banbury Golf Course.
The Rocky men capped three straight rounds of sub-300 performances, shooting 296 to finish the tournament with a team total of 885.
The Battlin' Bears (296-293-296) were 19 shots better than runner-up Montana Tech (299-309-296), which finished with a team-wide score of 904. Providence (329-320-341) came in third with a total of 990.
Rocky's Mitchell Thiessen outlasted Montana Tech's Sean Ramsbacher to win the individual league title. Thiessen (70-70-74) closed with a three-round score of 214, which topped Ramsbacher's 220 (71-76-73) by six strokes.
Rocky brought home the next three placings in the top five: Jacob Johnson (76-71-75) placed third at 222, Daniel Sigurjonsson (77-78-71) came in fourth at 226 and Nolan Burzminski (73-77-77) placed fifth with 227.
Rocky's women, meanwhile, shot a final-round score of 318 and finished with a cumulative total of 985 to win the championship.
The Bears (323-348-318) shot 27 strokes better than second-place Carroll (338-344-330), which ended the tourney with a score of 1,012. Montana Tech (332-354-342) placed third with a final team total of 1,028.
Individually, Rocky's Valentina Zuleta cruised to the Frontier crown. Zuleta shot 76 in the third round on Tuesday to finish with a three-round score of 218 (69-73-76) and win the tournament by 12 strokes over teammate Claire Wright's 230 total (78-80-72).
Carroll's Katie Fagg placed third at 240 (78-84-78). Montana Tech's Emily Kelly was fourth with 250 (80-87-83) and Carroll's Ellie Thiel rounded out the top five with a total of 251 (84-83-84).
