BUTTE — Led by Claire Wright's first-place finish, the Rocky Mountain College women's golf team won the team title at the Montana Tech Invitational on Tuesday at the Butte Country Club.
Rocky also claimed the top team prize in the men's standings. Montana Tech's Sean Ramsbacher won first-place in the men's individual competition.
Wright shot a two-round score of 7-over-par 149 (75-74) to win the women's title by one stroke ahead of teammate Hailey Derrickson. Rocky's Valentina Zuleta finished third at 153.
As a team, the Battlin' Bears shot a two-round score of 617 (318-299). Carroll, led by Katie Fagg's fourth-place 157, came in second at 661. Montana Tech was third at 665. The Orediggers' Franchi Ceartin shot a 161, good for fifth place.
Tech's Ramsbacher fired a three-round score of 3-under-par 207 (73-67-67) to clip second-place Mitchell Thiessen of Rocky by one stroke. The Bears' Cash Golden, Haydn Driver and Tristan Hanson rounded out the top five.
Collectively, Rocky shot 853 (289-288-276) to beat Tech by 17 strokes for the team title. Carroll, at 901, placed third.
