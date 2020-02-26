BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's men's and women's basketball squads are back home this weekend to finish the regular-season portion of their respective schedules.

The teams will host doubleheaders against Frontier Conference foes Lewis-Clark State on Thursday and Montana Tech on Saturday. The women's games begin at 5:30 p.m. and the men tip-off at 7:30 at the Fortin Center.

Rocky's men (7-19, 1-15) seek their first league victory since a 90-86 win at Montana State-Northern on Dec. 7. The Battlin' Bears have dropped 15 consecutive conference games.

Rocky's women (17-10, 8-8) split two games on the road last week against MSU-Northern and Providence.

The Frontier Conference men's and women's basketball tournaments begin March 3-4 at campus sites.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments