BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's basketball teams ended the nonconference portions of their schedules with victories at home over Dickinson State University on Friday night.
The Battlin' Bear men got 15 points from Jesse Owens and 14 from Kael Robinson and used a strong second half in rallying past Dickinson 70-60.
The Rocky women got going a little earlier, ending the first half on a 10-0 run to take a lead they would never relinquish en route to beating the Blue Hawks 64-47.
The contests at Rocky's Fortin Center were part of the final night of the two-day Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic.
The RMC women will resume Frontier Conference play on Thursday night with a 2-0 league mark and 10-4 overall record.
The Rocky men will get back into conference play at 1-1 and 9-5.
The Bears will be playing at Montana State-Northern in Havre on Thursday.
Rocky men 70, DSU 60
Rocky trailed 33-32 at halftime, but outscored DSU 38-27 in the second half to run its winning streak to three games.
The Bears led by as many as 13 points (59-46) after halftime.
The game was tied at 40-all before the Bears went on an 11-0 spurt. Owens scored the first four points, while Cade Tyson also nailed a timely 3-pointer during the surge.
Rocky, which lost at DSU 74-65 earlier in the season, never trailed after that uprising.
“I thought both teams were playing very hard in the first half and both teams struggled to get in a rhythm offensively,” Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said in a school press release. “We ended up in some foul trouble but were able to get out of the first half with a one-point deficit thanks to great defensive intensity that forced 14 turnovers in the first half alone.
"We still struggled to find rhythm in our half-court offense in the second half, but our defensive intensity was there throughout and I was really proud of how our guys took care of the ball and knocked down their free throws.”
The Bears shot 14 of 15 from the line.
Robinson had seven rebounds and four steals to go with his 14 points.
The Blue Hawks (4-9) were led by the 18 points and 10 rebounds of John Evans. Kose Egbule followed with 13 points and seven boards.
Teammate Josiah Haaland contributed 11 points and six rebounds.
Rocky shot 39.1% overall, while DSU was slightly hotter at 41.5%.
The Bears outscored the Blue Hawks 22-2 in points off turnovers. The Blue Hawks had 19 turnovers.
Both teams had 33 rebounds.
Rocky women 64, DSU 47
After playing to a 17-17 tie by the end of the first quarter, the winning Bears outscored the Blue Hawks 32-20 in the middle quarters to build a comfy 49-37 cushion.
Rocky's lead grew to 17 points in the fourth quarter.
In the end, three RMC players finished with points in double figures: Gracee Lekvold 12, Tynesha Parnell 11 and Dominique Stephens 10.
Lekvold also had four rebounds, four assists and three steals.
The Bears connected on 10 3-pointers, with Kloie Thatcher and Parnell knocking down three apiece.
Thatcher also had nine points, four rebounds and three steals.
Rocky shot 39.7% overall, including 10 of 24 (41.7%) from 3-point range.
DSU's Lindsay Peterson was the game's top scorer with 16 points. Teammate Samantha Oase collected seven rebounds.
The Blue Hawks (5-10) hit on 39.3% of their shots, but were just three of 16 (18.8%) on 3-pointers.
DSU committed 16 turnovers.
