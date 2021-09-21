GREAT FALLS — The Rocky Mountain College men’s and women’s golf teams swept the individual and team titles Tuesday at the Argo Invitational at the Meadow Lark Country Club.
Rocky’s Parker Jones won individual medalist honors on the men’s side, shooting a 4-under-par, three-round score of 212 (71-65-76). Jones finished four strokes ahead of second place Sean Ramsbacher of Montana Tech (68-73-75) and five ahead of Tech’s Isaiah Weldon (70-72-75), who placed third.
The Battlin’ Bears eased to the team title, shooing a collective score of 873, 9-over par. Montana Tech was second at 886 and Carroll came in third at 956.
On the women’s side, Rocky took the top three individual placings in the two-round tourney. Claire Wright’s 7-over 151 (79-72) won for her the top prize. Teammates Valentina Zuleta (78-75) finished two strokes back in second place while the Bears’ Hailey Derrickson (83-82) placed third, 14 shots behind Wright.
As a team, the Bears shot a two-round score of 644. Carroll, at 718, placed second and Montana Tech, with a total of 719, took third.
