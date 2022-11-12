BUTTE – The finals of the 2022 Frontier Conference Volleyball Tournament came down to a battle between second-seeded Rocky Mountain College and sixth-seeded Montana Western at the HPER Center in Butte.
Rocky defeated Providence in a semi-final match up on Friday night, while Western dispatched third-seeded Carroll College in a quarterfinal and regular-season champion/top-seeded Montana Tech in the other semi-final.
The teams split the first two games before the Battlin’ Bears pulled away for a 3-1 win and clinched the Frontier Conference Tournament Championship.
Both teams spend the first game getting communications and alignments in order.
Peyton Vogl and Jazi Smith had kills to pace the Bulldogs early, with Western having grabbed a 3-1 advantage.
Rocky (20-14) caught Western a short time later on a block by Blythe Sealey, as she also set up a kill by Makenna Bushman to tie the score at 7-7.
The Bulldogs had a 12-10 when Rocky put together a 5-1 run to pull ahead by three. The Bears erased the deficit to tie the game at 16-16.
The Bears put together a quick 4-1 run to force Montana Western head coach Katie Lovett to call a timeout to make some adjustments.
Western came out of the break and scored seven of the next nine points, led by Smith, Vogl, and Jordan Olson kills. The run helped the Bulldogs take 1-0 lead in the match.
“In the first set, we played their game. Montana Western is a great team,” Rocky Mountain College head coach Yang Yang said. “We keep telling the girls to be patient and do the small things that you can control. Go get a serve and get a kill. If they got a kill on us, that’s fine. We just had to be patient with all of those sort of things.”
With the strength of the teams in the Frontier Conference, any team can beat any team on any given night. Western, who was the sixth-seed coming in, defeated the first and third seeds on Friday.
“That is the great thing about this conference,” Yang said. “There are no off nights. Anyone can beat you. We tell our team the focus on themselves. Games will be tight.”
After the pause between games, Rocky cruised out to a 4-1 lead in the second stanza, with a block and kill from Kyra Oakland and two assists from Sealey.
The Bulldogs eased back to even the score with a 7-4 clip, as KayLee Kopp picked up a kill to deadlock the score at 8-8.
The Bears began to pull away from the Bulldogs, as they used a 13-5 run to take a 21-13 lead.
Western then scored six straight points to pull to within two of the Bears, The stretch included four straight kills by Kopp and a kill from Olson.
Madeline Gilder’s service ace down the stretch helped push the momentum back in Rocky’s direction, as the Bulldogs were faced with game point.
A pair of attack errors by the Bears pulled the Bulldogs within one point. However, a picturesque set up by Sealey was driven home by Bushman into Western’s backcourt to end the second game and tie the match at a game apiece.
“Rocky made the adjustments that they needed after that first set and just came out swinging,” Lovett said. “They didn’t back down from anything.”
Aided by two Gilder aces, and kills by Oakland, Bushman, and Taylor Wolf, Rocky grabbed a 7-1 lead.
Smith and Danyel Martin had kills to interrupt the Bears’ run. However, Rocky battled onward with attacks and kills by Bushman, Wolf, Oakland, and five assists by Sealey that gave Rocky a 21-10 advantage.
Vogl, Smith, and Martin had kills for Western down the stretch. The Bulldogs fought off two game points before Sealey set up Bella Bryan’s game-point winning shot to put the Bears up in the match, 2-1.
The beginning of the fourth game featured kills by Bushman and Rhiannon Nez to help Rocky to a 3-0 lead.
Smith had a service ace and two kills to help pull Western even at 3-3.
Rocky responded with 12-2 run, led by three kills by Bushman to give the Bears a 15-5 lead.
Western (12-17) continued to battle on, taking advantage of two Rocky hitting errors and a service ace by Katie Casagrande in the middle portion of the game.
The Bears would not be denied at the end, as Sealey set up Nez for the championship-winning kill.
Bryan and Bushman led Rocky with 13 kills each, with Wolf and Nez each logging ten kills. Sealey’s 49 assists played a big factor in setting up the Bears’ hitters for success.
Ayla Embry had 34 digs at libero, with Sealey digging 11 shots, and Haley Bretz and Brooke Ark each logging ten digs.
Smith led Western with ten kills, while Kopp and Vogl had eight kills each. Fritz led the Bulldogs with 39 assists.
Kelsey Goddard had 26 digs, Kopp added 17, and Fritz and Smith each with 12.
While the loss ended the careers of seniors Morgan Kirch, Katie Casagrande, Morgan Stenger, and Ramyia Wendt, Western’s returning cast has plenty of experience going into 2023.
“Our seniors have been here all four seasons that I have been here,” Lovett said. “No matter what role they have been put in, they handled it with grace and taken ownership of those things. They have meant the world to this team.”
Rocky Mountain College will find out on Monday who their opponent will be in the upcoming NAIA National Playoffs. Whether they will be at home or on the road, Yang expects her team will be ready.
“We’re excited for the chance to represent the conference,” Yang said.
“They will be a great team to represent our conference at nationals,” Lovett said.
