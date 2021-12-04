BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College ran its women's basketball winning streak to five on Saturday with a 59-55 Frontier Conference victory over Montana Tech at the Fortin Center.

With the win, Rocky improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the Frontier. Tech dipped to 6-6 overall and 0-2 in the league.

The Battlin' Bears led 22-7 after the first quarter and 30-8 at the 4:14 mark of the second. N'Dea Flye made Rocky's first three baskets, followed by a pair of 3-pointers from Kloie Thatcher to help build an early double-digit lead.

Flye scored 11 first-quarter points and finished with 16. She also had 12 rebounds and five steals. Thatcher scored a game-high 18 points, while Shauna Bribiescas added 11.

Tavia Rooney's 14 points paced the Orediggers. Dani Urick had 11. Rooney and Celestina Faletoi each pulled down nine rebounds.

