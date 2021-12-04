BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College ran its women's basketball winning streak to five on Saturday with a 59-55 Frontier Conference victory over Montana Tech at the Fortin Center.
With the win, Rocky improved to 7-1 overall and 2-0 in the Frontier. Tech dipped to 6-6 overall and 0-2 in the league.
The Battlin' Bears led 22-7 after the first quarter and 30-8 at the 4:14 mark of the second. N'Dea Flye made Rocky's first three baskets, followed by a pair of 3-pointers from Kloie Thatcher to help build an early double-digit lead.
Flye scored 11 first-quarter points and finished with 16. She also had 12 rebounds and five steals. Thatcher scored a game-high 18 points, while Shauna Bribiescas added 11.
Tavia Rooney's 14 points paced the Orediggers. Dani Urick had 11. Rooney and Celestina Faletoi each pulled down nine rebounds.
Photos: Rocky women's basketball downs Montana Tech
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's N'Dea Flye pulls up for a faraway jumper against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's N'Dea Flye maneuvers for a shot against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's N'Dea Flye takes the ball in transition against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's Dominique Stephens hits a close shot against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's Gracie Ekvold shoots a deep jumper against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's Kloie Thatcher squares up before connecting on a three-pointer against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's Kloie Thatcher hits the second of back-to-back threes against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's Camille Cunningham takes a fast break up the court against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's Gracie Lekvold draws a foul while driving to the hoop against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's Shauna Bribiescas makes a short jumper over a defender against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's Kloie Thatcher drives on an opponent against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's Taylor Stephens drives to the baseline against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
Rocky v Montana Tech women's basketball
3 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's N'Dea Flye looks to the basket against Montana Tech Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at the Fortin Center in Billings.
RYAN BERRY, Billings Gazette
