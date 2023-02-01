Huntley Project vs. Florence-Carlton

Huntley Project’s David Wohlfeil (1) takes the field with his teammates before the Red Devils’ playoff game against Florence-Carlton at Huntley Project High School in Worden on Nov. 5, 2022. Wohlfeil was one of 23 signees in Rocky Mountain College's 2023 football recruiting class announced Wednesday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — As Rocky Mountain College's football team looks to get back to the top of the Frontier Conference mountaintop in 2023, it needs as many players that know all about getting hardware as it can get.

In the Battlin' Bears' 2023 recruiting class that was confirmed on signing day Wednesday, it snagged plenty of those types of players — seven who won high school state championships, in fact.

Billings Senior vs. Billings West

Billings Senior's Evan Rouane (3) catches a pass during the Broncs’ game against Billings West at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium in Billings on Oct. 7, 2022.
Joliet football

Joliet football's Paxton McQuillan talks to his teammates during a water break in the J-Hawks’ practice at Joliet High School on Oct. 19, 2022.

Email Briar Napier at briar.napier@406mtsports.com or follow him on Twitter at @BriarNapier

Tags

Load comments