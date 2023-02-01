BILLINGS — As Rocky Mountain College's football team looks to get back to the top of the Frontier Conference mountaintop in 2023, it needs as many players that know all about getting hardware as it can get.
In the Battlin' Bears' 2023 recruiting class that was confirmed on signing day Wednesday, it snagged plenty of those types of players — seven who won high school state championships, in fact.
When coach Chris Stutzriem was asked about the names that made up the list, the tendencies of many of them to rise to the top were among the main features that struck him.
"A lot of state champions, a lot of winners," Stutzriem, who enters his fifth season coaching Rocky this year, said of the class. "Just really excited for them. They're great young men and I think our coaches did a phenomenal job of finding local talent and then talent from outside the area and guys that want to be a part of what we're doing here at Rocky."
The Bears' 23-strong signing class is dotted with local and out-of-state products alike, 20 players of which are jumping in from the high school scene and three of which are transferring from the junior college level. There's an even 10 and 10 split among offensive and defensive players, while three special-teamers round out the list.
In terms of the class' geography, Montana is not the most popular home among Rocky's recruits. Instead, six prospects from Arizona lead the way in that regard, followed by Montana and Florida (five each), Idaho (three), Wyoming (two), California and outside the U.S (one each).
There is a bit of a caveat to those numbers, Stutzriem said — he noted that there are "eight to 10 more" recruits on the program's radar, including some undecided Montana high school players, that are still weighing options before making decisions on their college futures.
All in all, however, the Bears' roster currently stands at 104 players going into the spring, a number Stutzriem said is "unheard of."
"We knew it was going to be a bit smaller of a recruiting class this year ... which is great," Stutzriem said. "That means our retention and things like that have been phenomenal. ... I think they're great fits for who we are and what we want to do and adding them to our current team, and we felt like we hit a home run with some of our local guys."
One of those local standouts Stutzriem was referring to is the only in-town player of the bunch, Billings Senior wide receiver Evan Rouane.
The former Bronc is one of four wideouts confirmed to be at Rocky next fall — Huntley Project's David Wohlfeil, Wyoming's Kelden Boettcher and Florida's Darius Gainer are the others — and part of a position group that the Bears zeroed in on as its most populous in the class.
Stutzriem called the all-conference Rouane "underrecruited" by other programs and a player he feels "really good about," though Rouane in an interview with The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Wednesday said he had few plans to go anywhere else but Rocky anyway.
"I think the biggest part was just staying in town," Rouane said. "I've really always liked Rocky, and when I went on my visit, it was really great and the coaches are just real there, they don't lie to you. They're just straight up with you. I think that's big and I see big things coming there."
Another group that Rocky had a recruiting focus on was special teams, as evidenced by the fact that it brought in three players who specialize in kicking compared to zero in the 2022 class.
It seems to also indicate that the competition for the Bears' kicking jobs, held by Austin Drake (on field goals) and Wyatt Brusven (punting and kickoffs) a year ago, is going to be fierce in the fall. And one of those additions in Great Falls CMR kicker Eli Groshelle — the state's leader in field goal percentage a year ago — is among the bunch that'll be gunning for one of those starting positions.
Groshelle, the son of former Montana State kicker Geoff Groshelle, only started his own kicking journey in his junior year of high school and has since evolved into a two-sport standout, having also committed to play for Rocky's men's golf team. His late high school bloom will have to stretch into the tougher college game for him to get playing time, but it's a challenge that he's looking forward to facing.
"It'll be a lot of fun," Eli Groshelle said. "I'm not just looking at it as like, 'Oh, I went to college and played football.' I'm going to have to really start (preparing), like the grind kind of starts now. I'd like to start, obviously, and so I'm really going to have to work at it. ... I think especially once I get there in the fall, I'll be ready to compete."
Rocky is seeking a return to the conference crown for the first time since sharing the Frontier title in 2021, and in doing so, it's plucked players from far and wide. Whether it's Rouane from across town at Senior or Jasper Djouma, a JUCO transfer originally from England, the Bears say that they're finding guys that that fit their mold.
And when Rocky finally gets back to Herb Klindt Field later this year, it'll see for certain whether or not its plans have come to fruition.
"Our coaches are finding kids," Stutzriem said. "We don't care where you're from. We don't care if you're from five minutes away or 50 hours away, we're going to find the right guys for Rocky Mountain College and for us. (We're) just very excited about this signing class and what we're continuing to do."
Rocky Mountain College 2023 football signing class
Junior college transfers have former programs listed in parentheses.
- QB Bronsen Tillotson, 6-2, 205, Lake City, Fla.
- RB LeRoy Hull, 6-0, 195, Eagle, Idaho
- RB Ja'Varien Salter, 5-9, 175, Ocala, Fla.
- WR David Wohlfeil, 5-10, 190, Worden
- WR Evan Rouane, 6-1, 180, Billings
- WR Kelden Boettcher, 5-11, 180, Cowley, Wyo.
- WR Darius Gainer, 6-0, 160, Lecanto, Fla.
- OL Derek Staples, 6-3, 270, Phoenix
- OL Carson Routhier, 6-3, 275, Phoenix
- OL Parker Pettit, 6-2, 260, Gilbert, Ariz.
- DE Jake Hartsough, 6-4, 220, Meridian, Idaho
- DE Kyle Craig, 5-10, 225, Jerome, Idaho*
- DE Arkese Heath, 6-3, 240, Ocala, Fla.
- BUCK Jasper Djouma, 6-1, 220, Bristol, England (Sierra College)*
- BUCK Christian Cojulun, 6-2, 230, Agoura Hills, Calif. (Moorpark College)*
- BUCK Chandler Stalcup, 6-1, 210, Crystal River, Fla.
- DT Nate Minemyer, 6-0, 240, Cowley, Wyo.
- LB Zach Althoff, 5-11, 190, Bridger
- CB Belclem Namegabe, 6-2, 190, Coolidge, Ariz.
- S Paxton McQuillan, 6-0, 175, Joliet
- K Eli Groshelle, 5-10, 170, Great Falls
- K Jordan Legg, 6-1, 190, Mesa, Ariz.
- K/P Kaden Loshonkohl, 6-3, 210, Gilbert, Ariz. (Salt River JC)*
*Denotes spring enrollee
