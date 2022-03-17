BILLINGS — A theme fourth-year coach Chris Stutzriem is using for spring football drills at Rocky Mountain College is “leave no doubt.”
It’s an appropriate mantra. Rocky had one of its best seasons in years in 2021, finishing 7-3 with a share of the Frontier Conference championship, just their second league title since the turn of the century. But a 50-42 double-overtime loss in the finale against Montana Western kept the Battlin’ Bears out of the NAIA playoffs.
So Rocky is using spring ball to refocus — and place an onus on taking an even bigger step during the 2022 season.
“Don’t leave it up to a referee, don’t leave it up to a voter in terms of where they’re going to rank us. Leave no doubt in regard to winning. Leave no doubt in your own mind,” Stutzriem said of the message this spring.
“Whatever it may be, don't leave it up to somebody else to decide the future. Don’t put it in somebody else’s hands.”
The Bears opened drills on Monday at Herb Klindt Field, the beginning of a 15-practice stretch that will culminate with a spring game on April 8 under the lights at 6 p.m.
Rocky’s most visible returner is quarterback Nate Dick, a Billings Senior grad who finally played a full college season after injuries limited him to just seven total games in the three years prior. But 2021 was his coming out party: Dick threw for 2,432 yards, rushed for 711, had 27 total touchdowns and established himself as a top-tier Frontier QB.
But this spring, Stutzriem said, is about competition across the board.
“We feel good about positions but we've got to develop some spots,” he said. “We like our young receivers, but we’ve got to develop them. We like our young D-line, but we've got to develop them. We've got to find a kicker — very important.
“We’ve got to find more consistency at running back, and we’re still competing at quarterback and O-line and DB and all those things. But we need to find some guys in those other areas who are going to step up, and find out who's ready and who's not.”
Much of the next three weeks will be spent drilling situational football.
Rocky played in six one-possession games last season, winning three and losing three. The Bears dropped both of their matchups with Frontier rival Montana Tech by a combined six points. Had one of those outcomes been flipped, the Bears would have been in the playoffs.
“Spring ball to me is a big focus on situations. So whether it's red zone, third downs, two minutes, overtime, backed up … you know, it’s all these different situations — not just running plays,” Stutzriem said. “You can put kids in those situations to where they know, ‘I'm probably going to get this call or that call.’ It’s not just going O vs. D.”
Stutzriem said Rocky will be in full pads and practicing to full contact during certain days of spring camp, mostly Fridays. He said the goal for the spring game is for the team to run 100 to 110 plays, depending on health at each position group.
Aside from that, Stutzriem said the Bears are operating above their typical roster capacity for spring practice, which can only increase competition and depth.
“The effort’s been there the last few days,” he said. “Getting into it, that first practice is always a little bit rusty. (On Tuesday) I thought the competition was a lot better than Monday, just within position groups and O vs. D. I thought the effort was there — there weren’t a lot of mental mistakes, which is good. That’s what you’re looking for. Guys are getting a ton of reps. Everybody.”
“As of right now we've got 88 guys practicing, which is great,” Stutzriem said. “Usually your numbers are in the 70s. So I’m very, very pleased with that.”
