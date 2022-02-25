BILLINGS — Alexander Sehlberg placed first in each of his runs to win the men's giant slalom title at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday.
Sehlberg, a junior, won the overall, slalom and giant slalom titles at regionals in 2020 at Bogus Basin near Boise, Idaho.
On Thursday, Sehlberg had runs of 44.16 and 43.70 for a combined 1:27.86.
Dominik Brazerol of Utah was second with runs of 44.64 and 44.07 for 1:28.71.
Finishing third was Battlin' Bears sophomore Gusten Berglund. Rocky junior Filip Johansson was fourth. A school's best three "A" team members' combined times make up the squad's total time used in team scoring.
The Battlin' Bears,
the defending USCSA overall alpine champions, won the team competition with a total time of 4:27.75. Utah was second with 4:35.13 and Colorado third with 4:38.95. The Bears are the two-time defending giant slalom national titlists.
"We skied really well and are on top of our game right now," RMC coach Jerry Wolf told The Billings Gazette and
406mtsports.com in a phone interview. "It's pretty exciting."
Sehlberg was third at nationals in the giant slalom in 2020 in Lake Placid, New York.
He was fourth in the slalom at nationals that season and was second in the overall men's results.
"He's a really good athlete and he's super smart about how he skis," Wolf said of Sehlberg. "He usually always finishes and knows what he needs to do and does it. He's an amazing skier for sure."
Friday was the second day of competition at the three-day regional.
On Thursday, Rocky's Hilde Sato won the women's GS, and teammates Sofia Brustia and Sydney Weaver were third and sixth respectively to lead Rocky to the team title.
The 16-team meet will conclude on Saturday with both the men and women competing in the slalom. The first run begins at 10 a.m. with the women skiing first and the second run starts at 1:30 p.m.
The top four men's and women's teams at regionals qualify for nationals March 6-12 in Lake Placid, New York.
Wolf said the slalom will be a true test.
"We are actually a little better slalom team than we are a giant slalom team," Wolf said. "... You never know what can happen in slalom. It's a quick event. You can straddle a gate or hook a tip and go on the wrong side of the gate. It can happen quick.
"We are looking for much of the same; we are really strong in both guys and girls. We are looking for a couple more wins for sure in the slalom tomorrow."
The Rocky men and women are the two-time defending regional champions in the overall, giant slalom and slalom.
Wolf was complimentary of the conditions at Red Lodge Mountain for the skiers and said he's heard positive feedback from other coaches and the competitors.
"All the fresh snow and the man-made snow they made have blended in pretty good," Wolf said. "We've had a good surface. It's been pretty fair all the way through the seeding. The people in the back can still do well and ski well without having a rough course."
According to Wolf, the Silver Run Ski Club has also been very helpful in running the competition, providing volunteers to help run the meet.
"At Rocky, we don't have all the knowledge and officials it takes to put on a ski race," he said. "We rely on them to help us out and they are doing great. They do a good job."
Photos: Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships at Red Lodge
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Filip Johansson skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
4 hrs ago
Montana State's Cavan O'Reilly skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Marcus Bornemar skis during the first run of the giant slalom at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday. Overall, teams from three conferences are testing their skills in hopes of qualifying for nationals at Lake Placid, N.Y., March 6-12.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky Mountain College's Filip Johansson skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday.
AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Austin Johnson skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Jacob Drake skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Merlin Lipin skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday. Overall, 16 teams are competing in the event.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Joel Dalmalm skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday. The three-day meets concludes Saturday.
AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
4 hrs ago
Montana State's Nicholas Fischer skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Luke Allen skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday. The Bears men won the giant slalom event.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Oscar Dalmalm skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
4 hrs ago
Montana State's Andrew Roeser skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
4 hrs ago
Montana State's Maxwell Olsen skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
4 hrs ago
Montana State's Nicholas Fischer skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Luke Allen skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
A member of the Rocky Mountain College ski team skis down the hill after the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Luke Allen skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Luke Allen skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
A Rocky skier skis down the hill during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON, BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
4 hrs ago
Montana State's Avery Kenny skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
4 hrs ago
Montana State's Avery Kenny skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
4 hrs ago
Montana State's Johnny Hanses skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Austin Johnson skis during the first run of the giant slalom United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday. The men and women will compete in the slalom on Saturday.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Gusten Berglund skis during the first run of the giant slalom at the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Austin Johnson skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky skiers ride the lift up the mountain after the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Filip Johansson skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Ian McCormick skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Ian McCormick skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
4 hrs ago
Montana State's Taylor Jordan skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
4 hrs ago
Montana State's Andrew Roeser skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Gusten Berglund skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Regional Collegiate Skiing Championships
5 hrs ago
Rocky's Oscar Dalmalm skis during the first run of the United States Collegiate Ski & Snowboard Association West Region Championships at Red Lodge Mountain on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.
AMY LYNN NELSON BILLINGS GAZETTE
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.