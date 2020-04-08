BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College women’s head basketball coach Wes Keller announced Wednesday that Alyssa Perez has signed a letter of intent to join the Battlin’ Bears for the 2020-21 season.
Perez joins the Battlin’ Bears after completing a two-year career at Pima Community College in Tucson, Arizona.
As a sophomore, Perez earned all-league and all-region recognition, while leading her team to the NJCAA Region I Division II championship. She scored 17 points to earn the most valuable player award.
Perez averaged 8.4 points and 2.6 assists in 65 career games for the Aztecs.
“What we really like about Alyssa is that she is as tough as she is talented,” Keller said in a school press release. “She brings a lot of versatility to our backcourt, and will be able to run the point or play off the ball on either wing. Coming from one of the best junior colleges in the country, she is used to winning and understands what it takes to be successful.”
RMC finished last season 19-11.
