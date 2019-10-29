BILLINGS — All five starters scored in double figures to help the Rocky Mountain College men defeat Yellowstone Christian College 86-75 Tuesday night in men's basketball at the Shrine Auditorium.

Sam Vining led the Battlin' Bears with 17 points while Grant Wallace had 15 points and eight rebounds. Christian Beeke added 13 points while Clayton Ladine and Brandon The Boy each had 12. Ladine also had eight assists.

The Centurions led by by as many as 13 midway in the first half.

YCC's Derrian Reed led all scorers with a game-high 27 points. Devin Jones added 19 points while Chris Pendley finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.

Rocky made 14 3-pointers in the game and 11 of 12 free throws in the second half. There were seven ties and six lead changes.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments