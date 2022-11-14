BILLINGS — The opposition won’t get any easier for the Rocky Mountain College volleyball team.
The Battlin’ Bears are fine with that.
Fresh off their Frontier Conference women’s volleyball championship, Rocky learned its NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship opening-round opponent on Monday morning.
The Battlin’ Bears (20-14), who are currently on a four-match winning streak, will be matched with No. 18 Indiana Wesleyan (24-7) on Saturday in Marion, Indiana, at 3 p.m. Mountain Standard Time.
Rocky advanced to the national tournament for the eighth time and first since 2020 by virtue of winning the Frontier Conference tourney with a 3-1 victory over Montana Western Nov. 12 in Butte. Indiana Wesleyan is an at-large qualifier and will be making its 11th appearance at nationals.
“Overall, we are just excited to play someone new who we don’t know,” said Rocky sophomore Blythe Sealey, who was the Frontier Conference Co-Setter of the Year. “We’ll do some scouting the rest of the week. We are ready to play no matter what kind of team. We are ready to go.”
Rocky was 2-0 at the Frontier tourney, drawing a bye into the semifinal round where they beat Providence, 3-2. In the championship finale, Rocky downed Montana Western 23-25, 25-23, 25-16, 25-13 for the league crown.
If the Bears play like they did in Butte, they believe they can advance past the opening-round match. Play at the final site at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa, begins with pool play Nov. 30-Dec. 2. Elimination bracket play begins on Dec. 3 and the semifinals are slated for Dec. 5. The national championship match is Dec. 6.
“We just have to keep supporting each other and have consistency and everyone has to come together like we did on Saturday,” said sophomore outside hitter Makenna Bushman, a first-team all-league selection.
This group of Battlin’ Bears has truly been tested this season. Of the Bears’ 14 losses, 11 were against teams ranked in the Top 25.
So, while Rocky’s won-loss record might not appear too impressive the Battlin’ Bears have played against some of the top teams in the country all season.
“Maybe playing a tough schedule helped us so we can pull it out at the end of the season,” said Bears’ coach Yang Yang.
Rocky also played NCAA Division II Montana State Billings twice this year. The first match was an exhibition for the Battlin’ Bears, who were defeated 3-0 at Alterowitz Gymnasium on Sept. 27. The next time the two crosstown rivals played, Rocky claimed a 3-1 victory at the Fortin Center on Oct. 18.
Yang said the 22-25, 26-24, 25-18, 25-16 victory over the Yellowjackets gave the Battlin’ Bears a confidence boost.
“The MSUB game at home that was a match we came together,” Yang said. “To come back from that second set, every person on the team saw their potential and that helped a lot. … We had potential, but a lot of time you have to beat a team you didn’t think you could to get that potential.”
Rocky met the Wildcats in a pool play match at the national tourney played in the spring of 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Indiana Wesleyan prevailed 25-13, 25-20, 25-22.
“They are pretty solid,” said Yang of the Wildcats. “We played them in the COVID year at nationals and we lost to them in three sets. We are looking to have a better game than we did.”
Yang said a key for RMC is to relax and focus on themselves.
“We just have to play our own game. You can’t worry about the other team. … It all depends on how good we can play,” she said. “The mindset of the girls is to play one more game together. We’ll see how it goes after that.”
The Bears have already been in a win-or-go-home situation before as they knew they’d have to claim the championship at the Frontier tourney to qualify for nationals.
“Taking each game at a time. We knew going in it wouldn’t be easy,” said Sealey, a 2021 Roundup High School graduate. “Once it comes tourney time anything can happen. We focused on doing our goals and reaching our goals and we were able to accomplish that.”
It hasn’t been an easy year for the Bears, but the players realize the strength of schedule has helped mold Rocky into the team it has become. The Battlin’ Bears, who fly out of Billings for Indiana on Thursday, plan to use that same determination they had in Butte — and all season long — in Marion.
“The harder we work, the luckier we get,” said Bushman, a 2021 Joliet High School graduate.
NOTES: No. 17 Montana Tech (24-8) qualified for the field as an at-large team. The Orediggers will host No. 25 Westmont (22-6), California, Saturday at 7 p.m. in an opening-round affair. Tech was the No.1 seed for the Frontier tourney, but was upset in the semifinals by Montana Western, 3-1. It is the second straight year that Tech will host an opening round game in the national tourney. Westmont won the Golden State Athletic Conference regular-season title to qualify for nationals.
