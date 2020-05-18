BILLINGS — Big Sandy all-state guard Ryan Roth has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Rocky Mountain College, coach Bill Dreikosen announced Monday.
Roth, who stands 6-foot-1, averaged 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for the Pioneers. He plans to earn a geology degree and carries a 3.86 GPA.
“Ryan is a proven winner that we are looking forward to having join our basketball program," Dreikosen said in a press release from the school. "He can score and has the ability to get to the free-throw line. Ryan is a tremendous kid and a great student that we believe will make our program better.”
