Ryan Roth averaged more than 20 points per game and was named Class C all-state for Big Sandy.

BILLINGS — Big Sandy all-state guard Ryan Roth has signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Rocky Mountain College, coach Bill Dreikosen announced Monday.

Roth, who stands 6-foot-1, averaged 20 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals per game for the Pioneers. He plans to earn a geology degree and carries a 3.86 GPA.

“Ryan is a proven winner that we are looking forward to having join our basketball program," Dreikosen said in a press release from the school. "He can score and has the ability to get to the free-throw line. Ryan is a tremendous kid and a great student that we believe will make our program better.”

