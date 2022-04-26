BILLINGS — Emma Berreth, a guard from  Bigfork High School, has signed a letter of intent to join the women's basketball program at Rocky Mountain College.

The 5-foot-8 Berreth averaged 16.4 points and 4.7 rebounds per game with Class B Bigfork, and was named all-state once and all-conference four times. 

"Emma is a 1,000-point scorer at the high school level,” Rocky coach Wes Keller said in a press release. “She brings a great mentality and toughness with her play. She will be a great fit at Rocky, and we are excited to help her grow.”

Berreth said she plans to pursue a degree in education at Rocky.

