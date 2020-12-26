BILLINGS — Kellan Wahl, a sprinter at Billings Central, has signed a letter of intent to join the track and field program at Rocky Mountain College.
In 2019, Wahl won the Class A 200-meter state championship as a sophomore with a time of 25.88. She finished second in the 100-meter finals with a 12.46 clocking. Wahl also anchored the Rams 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams.
As a freshman in 2018, Wahl placed second at state in the 200 meters, third in the 100 and fourth in the triple jump.
The 2020 track and field season was canceled statewide in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Wahl will be a senior at Central during the 2021 campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.