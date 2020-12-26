Kellan Wahl

Billings Central's Kellan Wahl runs in the 100-meter prelims during the 2019 Class A state track and field meet in Laurel.

 DEAN HENDRICKSON, For 406mtsports.com

BILLINGS — Kellan Wahl, a sprinter at Billings Central, has signed a letter of intent to join the track and field program at Rocky Mountain College.

In 2019, Wahl won the Class A 200-meter state championship as a sophomore with a time of 25.88. She finished second in the 100-meter finals with a 12.46 clocking. Wahl also anchored the Rams 400- and 1,600-meter relay teams.

As a freshman in 2018, Wahl placed second at state in the 200 meters, third in the 100 and fourth in the triple jump.

The 2020 track and field season was canceled statewide in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Wahl will be a senior at Central during the 2021 campaign.

