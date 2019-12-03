BILLINGS — The Billings high school girls basketball coaches will be the special guests at the Midland Roundtable gathering on Thursday at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.
The first day for competition for Montana High School Association basketball is Friday.
Lunch will be available for $10 for Roundtable members and $15 for non-members.
Also, the Roundtable will host the Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College men's and women's basketball coaches on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center in the lounge. Snacks, draft beer and soft drinks will be available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.