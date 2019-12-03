BILLINGS — The Billings high school girls basketball coaches will be the special guests at the Midland Roundtable gathering on Thursday at noon at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center.

The first day for competition for Montana High School Association basketball is Friday.

Lunch will be available for $10 for Roundtable members and $15 for non-members.

Also, the Roundtable will host the Montana State Billings and Rocky Mountain College men's and women's basketball coaches on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Billings Hotel and Convention Center in the lounge. Snacks, draft beer and soft drinks will be available.

