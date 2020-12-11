BILLINGS — Johnnie McClusky, a three-time all-state player for Billings Senior, committed to play football for Rocky Mountain College.
McClusky tweeted his commitment on Thursday.
I am very excited to announce that I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Rocky Mountain College! Huge thank you to all of the people that have helped me along my journey! #BearRaid #DarkSide pic.twitter.com/Dq15qK0GUu— Johnnie McClusky (@JohnnieMcclusky) December 11, 2020
A 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back/wide receiver for the Broncs, McClusky had 51 solo tackles and a team-high 78 total tackles. He had one interception and also a fumble recovery.
McClusky also caught five passes for 52 yards.
He was honored as an all-state safety this season.
