BILLINGS — Johnnie McClusky, a three-time all-state player for Billings Senior, committed to play football for Rocky Mountain College.

McClusky tweeted his commitment on Thursday.

A 5-foot-10, 170-pound defensive back/wide receiver for the Broncs, McClusky had 51 solo tackles and a team-high 78 total tackles. He had one interception and also a fumble recovery.

McClusky also caught five passes for 52 yards.

He was honored as an all-state safety this season.

