Bozeman at Skyview girls soccer

Halle Labert of Billings Skyview has signed to play for the Rocky Mountain College women's soccer team next season.

 Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — Billings Skyview standout Halle Labert has signed to play with the Rocky Mountain College women's soccer team next season.

Labert, who earned Class AA all-state honors in 2018, helped the Falcons finish 15-0 and win their first state title in program history.

"She is one of the top players in the state of Montana and I have no doubt that she will continue to excel at the collegiate level," Rocky Mountain College coach Richard Duffy said in a press release.

Labert has a team-high seven goals this season, along with four assists for 25 points, also a team high.

Sign up for our college sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments