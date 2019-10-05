BILLINGS — Billings Skyview standout Halle Labert has signed to play with the Rocky Mountain College women's soccer team next season.
Labert, who earned Class AA all-state honors in 2018, helped the Falcons finish 15-0 and win their first state title in program history.
"She is one of the top players in the state of Montana and I have no doubt that she will continue to excel at the collegiate level," Rocky Mountain College coach Richard Duffy said in a press release.
Labert has a team-high seven goals this season, along with four assists for 25 points, also a team high.
