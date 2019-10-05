Pack the Place in Pink

Billings Skyview's Sierra Walsh (1) tries to hit over the block of Billings Senior's Olivia Easton (14) and Anika Kotter (7) during the annual Pack the Place in Pink event at Skyview last season.

BILLINGS — Sierra Walsh of Billings Skyview has signed to play for the Rocky Mountain College volleyball program next season.

Walsh is a 5-foot-11 middle hitter.

"Sierra has a lot of untapped talent and we are excited to see her take it to the next level," said Rocky head coach Yang Yang in a school press release.

Walsh is a currently in her senior season with the Falcons.

