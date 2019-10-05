BILLINGS — Sierra Walsh of Billings Skyview has signed to play for the Rocky Mountain College volleyball program next season.
Walsh is a 5-foot-11 middle hitter.
"Sierra has a lot of untapped talent and we are excited to see her take it to the next level," said Rocky head coach Yang Yang in a school press release.
Walsh is a currently in her senior season with the Falcons.
