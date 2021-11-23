BILLINGS — Billings West golfer Kadence Fisher, who finished in the top-10 at the Class AA state tournament in each of her four seasons as a Golden Bear, signed a letter of intent to play for Rocky Mountain College next season.
Fisher placed in a tie for fifth place this past fall, helping the Bears to the team championship, as well. She scored a 169, shooting rounds of 82 and 87.
She finished seventh at state as a junior (2020), fourth as a sophomore (2019) and seventh as a freshman (2018), making her all-state all four years. Fischer finished in the top-10 in 31 of her 33 career high school events.
