Billings West’s Michael DeLeon will play for Rocky Mountain College next season.

BILLINGS — Billings West running back Michael DeLeon announced Saturday his intention to play football for Rocky Mountain College next fall.

DeLeon, who is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, rushed for 1,644 yards on 225 carries in helping the Golden Bears (10-2) to a Class AA runner-up finish for the second season in a row.

“I am happy to announce by commitment to @Rocky_Football!” DeLeon wrote on his Twitter account. All in 100!” DeLeon then went on to tag and thank the coaching staff at Rocky.

DeLeon had 19 rushing touchdowns and his season was highlighted by 33-carry, 305-yard performance against Helena Capital. DeLeon scored five touchdowns in that game.

Rocky shared the Frontier Conference regular-season title with Montana Western and the College of Idaho this past season. The Battlin’ Bears (7-3) did not qualify for the postseason, however.

