BILLINGS — Billings West running back Michael DeLeon announced Saturday his intention to play football for Rocky Mountain College next fall.
DeLeon, who is 5-foot-9, 180 pounds, rushed for 1,644 yards on 225 carries in helping the Golden Bears (10-2) to a Class AA runner-up finish for the second season in a row.
“I am happy to announce by commitment to @Rocky_Football!” DeLeon wrote on his Twitter account. All in 100!” DeLeon then went on to tag and thank the coaching staff at Rocky.
I am happy to announce my commitment to @Rocky_Football! All in💯! Thank you @SamMoraJr @Coach_Stutz @JavonWashington @RealLukeOlson @BattlinBears #BEARRAID pic.twitter.com/CByfnL9KTO— Michael DeLeon (@michaeldeleon_2) December 4, 2021
DeLeon had 19 rushing touchdowns and his season was highlighted by 33-carry, 305-yard performance against Helena Capital. DeLeon scored five touchdowns in that game.
Rocky shared the Frontier Conference regular-season title with Montana Western and the College of Idaho this past season. The Battlin’ Bears (7-3) did not qualify for the postseason, however.
