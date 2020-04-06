Billings West vs. Billings Central

Billings West's Laiten Lantis, pictured against Billings Central on Jan. 28, has signed with Rocky Mountain College.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Billings West guard Laiten Lantis has signed with the Rocky Mountain College women’s basketball program.

The Billings West girls basketball Twitter account announced the signing on Monday.

Lantis, who transferred to West from Terry following her sophomore season, averaged 5.4 points and a team-high 2.5 assists in helping the Golden Bears to a co-championship at the Class AA tournament this season. She also averaged 2.5 steals, second on the team, and made 14 of 41 3-point attempts (34%).

Lantis was named to the Eastern AA all-conference second team.

Tags

Load comments