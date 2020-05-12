Eastern AA Divisional championship

Billings West's Logan Meyer (3), pictured against Billings Skyview in the Eastern AA Divisional championship game on March 7, has signed with Rocky Mountain College.

 CASEY PAGE, Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Billings West senior Logan Meyer has signed with Rocky Mountain College to continue his basketball career, the Battlin' Bears announced Monday.

Meyer averaged 10.2 points per game and earned an all-Eastern AA honorable mention this past season for the Golden Bears.

Th 6-foot-1 guard is one of seven Class of 2020 Montanans set to join Rocky's men's basketball program. Meyer's teammate Cade Tyson also signed with the Battlin' Bears, as did Bozeman's Brett Clark, Manhattan Christian's Charlie Keith, Hardin's Famous Lefthand, Billings Christian's Drew Ouradnik and Three Forks' Zach Pitcher

“We are excited to have Logan joining our basketball program,” Rocky men's basketball coach Bill Dreikosen said in a press release. “He is an excellent shooter with deep range and is a physical guard that plays hard. Logan understands what it takes to win and has demonstrated that he is not afraid to take and make big shots to win games. We look forward to working with him and watching him grow in our program.”

