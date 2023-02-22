Rocky Mountain College's Iliana Moran shoots during a game against Montana State Billings at Alterowitz Gymnasium in Billings on Dec. 8, 2022. The No. 3-seeded Battlin' Bears will face No. 6 Montana State-Northern in their Frontier Conference Tournament opener at 3 p.m. Sunday in Great Falls.
Rocky Mountain College's Beau Santistevan grabs a rebound during the Battlin' Bears' game against Montana State-Northern at the Fortin Center in Billings on Jan. 21. The No. 5-seeded Battlin' Bears will take on No. 4 Carroll College in their Frontier Conference Tournament opener at 5 p.m. Sunday in Great Falls.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's men's and women's basketball teams will each attempt to move on out of quarterfinal play with both teams slated to tip off their runs at the Frontier Conference Tournament on the event's opening day Sunday.
The event, which determines the men's and women's programs who will receive the Frontier's automatic bids to the NAIA National Championships next month, is being held entirely at a neutral site — Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls — for the first time since 2008.
The Battlin' Bears' women's and men's squads are seeded Nos. 3 and 5 of six teams, respectively. The women (18-9 overall, 10-5 Frontier) are seeking to defend the league tournament crown that they won a year ago en route to an appearance in the NAIA national quarterfinals, while the men (14-13, 6-9) are aiming for their first tourney title since 2013-14.
Coach Wes Keller's women's team will face sixth-seeded Montana State-Northern (8-20, 1-14) at 3 p.m. Sunday for a spot in Monday's semifinals, where No. 2 Montana Western (24-4, 12-3) awaits if Rocky wins as it would be the highest remaining seed in the tournament regardless of the outcome between No. 4 Providence and No. 5 Montana Tech in the other quarterfinal matchup. Carroll College (23-5, 14-1) is the top seed.
The Bears swept the Skylights in their three games this season, winning all three games (two in Billings, one in Havre) by double digits. The 76 points Rocky scored against Northern both on Jan. 5 and Jan. 21 are the most the Bears have put on a Frontier opponent this season.
Butte Central grad Kloie Thatcher is leading Rocky in scoring coming into the tournament with the senior guard averaging 11.3 points per game. Sophomore forward Morgan Baird, who transferred from NCAA Division I program Portland State last offseason, is the second-leading scorer at 9.9 points per game achieved almost entirely off of the bench (27 games, one start).
As for the men, they'll suit up first against No. 4 Carroll (13-13, 7-8) at 5 p.m. Sunday, playing either No. 1 Tech or No. 2 Providence (dependent on if Rocky is the lowest or highest remaining seed) in Monday's semis if they win. No. 3 Northern and No. 6 Western are squaring off in the other quarterfinal.
The Fighting Saints swept coach Bill Dreikosen's Bears in the regular season, winning once in Billings and twice in Helena as Carroll's men have emerged victorious in five straight games over Rocky dating back to the 2021-22 season.
Junior forward Maxim Stephens is averaging a team-high 14.6 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, with the New Zealand native currently amid a late-season surge as he's scored at least 20 points in four of his past six outings. Fellow New Zealander Kael Robinson (12.0 points per game) and Billings West grad Jesse Owens (10.3 points) each also average double-figure scoring numbers for Rocky.
