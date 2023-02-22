BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's men's and women's basketball teams will each attempt to move on out of quarterfinal play with both teams slated to tip off their runs at the Frontier Conference Tournament on the event's opening day Sunday.

The event, which determines the men's and women's programs who will receive the Frontier's automatic bids to the NAIA National Championships next month, is being held entirely at a neutral site — Four Seasons Arena in Great Falls — for the first time since 2008.

