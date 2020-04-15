BILLINGS — Bozeman's Brett Clark will play men's basketball at Rocky Mountain College announced RMC coach Bill Dreikosen on Wednesday.
Clark, a 6-foot-5 forward, averaged 10 points and six rebounds per game for the Hawks. As a junior, his 18 points in the Class AA state title game helped lead the Hawks to the championship. This past season Clark earned second team all-conference as a basketball player, and was a starting receiver for the state championship football team.
Clark brings a 3.9 GPA to Rocky and plans to earn a degree in business.
