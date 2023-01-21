Rocky Mountain College vs. MSU Northern

MSU Northern's Zackry Martinez (4) shoots during the Rocky Mountain College Battlin' Bears' game against the MSU Northern Lights at Rocky Mountain College in Billings on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023.

 MIKE CLARK Billings Gazette

BILLINGS — Zackry Martinez scored four points in the final five seconds, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to help give Montana State-Northern's men's basketball team a wild 86-84, triple-overtime win over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at the Fortin Center.

With his Lights team inbounding at their own rim down 84-82 with less than five seconds to play, Martinez got the ball and sank a jumper to tie it and seemingly extend the game to a fourth OT.

