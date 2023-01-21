BILLINGS — Zackry Martinez scored four points in the final five seconds, including the game-winner at the buzzer, to help give Montana State-Northern's men's basketball team a wild 86-84, triple-overtime win over Rocky Mountain College on Saturday at the Fortin Center.
With his Lights team inbounding at their own rim down 84-82 with less than five seconds to play, Martinez got the ball and sank a jumper to tie it and seemingly extend the game to a fourth OT.
However, Martinez then picked off the Battlin' Bears' subsequent inbounds pass and got off an attempt before the horn, which converted to give Northern a thrilling victory. It was the second Rocky-Northern game this year that needed extra periods to decide a winner after the Bears won a 62-60 overtime game Jan. 5 in Havre.
Martinez finished with 11 points as one of five Lights (14-7 overall, 3-5 Frontier Conference) to finish in double figures, with the team being led by a 15-point effort from forward Jesse Keltner, who played a game-high 46 minutes.
Forward Maxim Stephens finished with a 23-point, 11-rebound double-double for Rocky (10-10, 2-6) before fouling out, with fellow forward Kael Robinson also posting a double-double by tallying 21 points with 10 boards. Forward Beau Santistevan nearly made it a double-double trifecta with 21 points and nine rebounds.
The Lights' win soured a celebratory occasion for the Bears as Rocky celebrated 50 years since the implementation of Title IX by acknowledging past and present female athletes in a halftime ceremony.
Northern will look to build off of its thrilling victory as it hosts Montana Western next in Havre, while Rocky will attempt to regroup at Carroll College. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Photos: Rocky Mountain College vs. MSU Northern men's and women's basketball
