BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College men's basketball team continued its connections in New Zealand by announcing a signing from the country, Cameron Quinnell, on Wednesday via a news release from the school.

Quinnell, a 6-foot-6 forward from Opunake, New Zealand, will join the Battlin' Bears' program next season and be on the roster with fellow countrymen Kael Robinson and Maxim Stephens, both of which hail from the city of Hamilton.

Quinnell has appeared previously with the under-18 squad of the New Zealand national team, participating in last summer's FIBA U18 Asia Championship with his home country.