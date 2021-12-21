BILLINGS — A men's and women's basketball doubleheader between Rocky Mountain College and the University of Calgary slated for Dec. 29 at the Fortin Center has been canceled.
The games were scheduled as part of Rocky's Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic. The Battlin' Bears are still scheduled to play Dickinson State in a doubleheader the following day, Dec. 30.
UCalgary, located in Alberta, Canada, said the decision was made because of COVID-19 precautions.
"The Canadian government earlier this week issued an advisory against non-essential international travel due to the emergence of omicron, and today enhanced the requirements for re-entry back to Canada effective next Monday," a UCalgary spokesperson told 406mtsports.com. "This afternoon we were informed that the University of Calgary is withdrawing approval for non-essential international travel, including athletic competition."
Rocky's women were scheduled to play Menlo College on Tuesday as part of the ongoing Frontier Conference Challenge in Arizona, but Menlo did not travel for the tournament due to COVID protocols and that game was also canceled. The Bears are expected to play against MidAmerica Nazarene on Wednesday.
Rocky's men won't be back in action until Dec. 30 against Dickinson State.
