BILLINGS — The Carroll College-Rocky Mountain College rivalry and its dates of battle are usually zeroed in by both schools in multiple sports for good reason.
There's a long history of high stakes with heavy implications on the line.
And coming into this weekend's basketball doubleheader between the two schools, it was no different.
On the women's side, those ramifications included for the winner sole possession of first place in the Frontier Conference following Saturday's games — both the Battlin' Bears and Fighting Saints entered Saturday as the league's only 3-0 teams in Frontier play.
And for the men's game, depending on its result, two separate streaks of form entering the matchup would either be continued or ended: Carroll's five-game losing slide and Rocky's four-game winning streak.
When the final buzzers wailed, however, the schools ended up splitting the victories across the two games held at the Fortin Center.
Rocky women withstand Carroll to sit alone at top of league
Even as it was threatening to turn a big lead into a blowout, Rocky women's basketball had a hunch that Carroll's best blows were still yet to come.
The Bears weathered that storm successfully when it arrived — and they're the top team in the Frontier right now because of it.
Rocky nabbed a 58-51 win over Carroll after the Saints whittled a 19-point lead down to as few as two, though the host never let the visitors fully complete the comeback as Kloie Thatcher — who scored a game-high 22 points — was integral in the game's two most important stanzas, the start and the finish.
"(Coach Wes) Keller said in a timeout, 'They're going to go on a run,'" Thatcher, a senior guard and Butte Central grad, said of the win. "You have to play so hard for 40 minutes and play at your best every 40 minutes. And I think that's what we did tonight."
Early on, as Thatcher rocketed out to 14 first-quarter points (off of four 3-pointers) and helped Rocky (12-4 overall, 4-0 Frontier) surge to a 17-2 run and 32-13 lead at the 5:24 mark of the second quarter, it seemed as if the Bears were going to cruise to that top slot.
But Carroll (12-5, 3-1) found a new gear in the second half.
Rocky's lead was down to 13 at halftime, then just two by the end of the third as the Saints held it to just 20% shooting for the third quarter. For a Carroll team that was saddled with first-half foul trouble and with top defender Kamden Hilborn (who coach Rachelle Sayers said had food poisoning earlier in the week) not 100%, it was an admirable fightback.
"I think once you're down (19), the girls realized they'd better step it up a little bit," Sayers said. "We just got more aggressive, and that was a game plan from the start ... start of the third, we started getting stops and then we can run the ball. We got paint touches, we got 3s, we were able to move the ball."
The Saints had the lead to two again with 4:17 to play, but the Bears built the lead back up to seven following layups from Dominique Stephens, Mackenzie Dethman and Ky Buell, while Thatcher went 4-for-4 from the foul line in the final 31 seconds to keep the deficit at multiple possessions.
Thatcher's output tied for her season best and was a welcome sight on Rocky's end to see, considering that the former Honorable Mention All-American had been held scoreless twice in the past month.
"She's the heart and soul of our team and I love the kid to death, and I'm just super proud of her," Keller said of Thatcher. "Kloie hasn't been playing the best up until this point, and kudos to her for really stepping up tonight when our team needed her."
'Wounded animal' Carroll men break slide in rout over Rocky
The Carroll men's basketball team needed a day like Saturday to reestablish some of its mojo.
Sitting at .500 and amid a run of defeats, the Saints needed somewhere, and someone, to unleash their frustrations on.
They found that someone on the road at Rocky — and little was held back.
Carroll romped in a 78-52 victory to continue its recent rule over Rocky, now winning 13 of its past 15 matchups against the Bears dating back to 2018 as an eye-popping 40-6 run that spread across each half made the biggest difference.
"We get a nice breakfast at the Hampton Inn, so maybe it's that," Saints coach Kurt Paulson joked in regards to Carroll's good fortune against Rocky as of late. "We've gone through a lot of adversity with some injuries and some other things, so we're just kind of a wounded animal. ... The guys, they really rallied for each other and played hard on defense."
That defense only allowed 15 first-half points from Rocky (10-6, 2-2), which shot just 23.3% from the floor in the first 20 minutes and 3 for 21 for the game as a whole from 3-point range, severely limiting its ability to chip away at Carroll's (8-7, 2-2) massive lead.
That massive lead, meanwhile, was as much as 38 points with 12:40 left in the second half for the Saints, who spread the wealth as four different players reached double figures. Sophomore guard Andrew Cook led all scorers with 16 points as Carroll as a whole shot 51.7% for the game.
"Very, very proud (of the guys)," Cook said. "We haven't guarded teams we know that we could, and that was our best defensive game by far. Coach made a big point not to settle for jump shots, and so we just shared it, drove, and then we all made the right play and it showed up on the scoreboard."
The Bears' loss meant that they missed out on a chance to tie Montana Tech at the top of the Frontier standings, with those hopes taking a step back after they put up their lowest scoring output of the season thus far.
Rebounding (33-33) and turnover (Rocky 10, Carroll 9) margins between the two teams were either identical or near-equal, as the Bears' lack of production from their offensive opportunities left them in a near-constant state of stagnation.
"We need to take off offensively," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said. "We got to work on that, and that's something I got to do a better job in coaching. ... We just weren't completely focused on offense and we didn't execute well."
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.