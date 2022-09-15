BILLINGS — Katherine McEuen and Elizabeth Heuiser had 13 kills apiece Thursday night as visiting Carroll College rallied to defeat Rocky Mountain College 11-25, 25-21, 25-22, 13-25, 17-15 at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament being played at the Fortin Center.
McEuen was also credited with 32 digs for a double-double. Sidney Gulick added 11 kills for the Saints (7-6).
Carroll's Hannah Schweickert notched a double-double of 42 assists and 17 digs.
Rocky (5-9) received 14 kills from Makenna Busman and Rhiannon Nez. Kyra Oakland added 12.
Blythe Sealey racked up 47 assists and 22 digs. Ayla Embry led with 36 digs.
In the other match Thursday, Montana Western defeated Providence 25-16, 25-18, 25-20.
Rocky will play Providence at 5 p.m. on Friday.
