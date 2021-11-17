BILLINGS — Bridger's Chance Goltz has given a verbal commitment to play college football at Rocky Mountain College.
Goltz made the announcement Monday via Twitter. "I am honored to announce my commitment to Rocky Mountain College," he wrote. "All in on @Rocky_Football!! Very excited to get to work. Go Bears!"
COMMITED. I am honored to announce my commitment to Rocky Mountain College. All in on @Rocky_Football‼️ Very excited to get to work. Go Bears!🐻🖤💚 @Coach_Stutz @SamMoraJr @JavonWashington @RealLukeOlson @BattlinBears #BEARRAID pic.twitter.com/FvmzW8WE9g— Chance Goltz (@ChanceGoltz) November 15, 2021
Goltz threw for 1,656 yards and 27 touchdowns this year for Bridger. He also had 387 rushing yards and two TDs. On defense, Goltz had 51 tackles, five sacks, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and one touchdown.
Bridger made the quarterfinals of 6-Man playoffs, where it lost to Froid-Lake 44-22. The Scouts defeated Valier in the first round, 56-12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.