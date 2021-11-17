BILLINGS — Bridger's Chance Goltz has given a verbal commitment to play college football at Rocky Mountain College.

Goltz made the announcement Monday via Twitter. "I am honored to announce my commitment to Rocky Mountain College," he wrote. "All in on @Rocky_Football!! Very excited to get to work. Go Bears!"

Goltz threw for 1,656 yards and 27 touchdowns this year for Bridger. He also had 387 rushing yards and two TDs. On defense, Goltz had 51 tackles, five sacks, three tackles for loss, two interceptions and one touchdown.

Bridger made the quarterfinals of 6-Man playoffs, where it lost to Froid-Lake 44-22. The Scouts defeated Valier in the first round, 56-12.

