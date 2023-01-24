Rocky Mountain College football coach Chris Stutzriem paces the sideline during the Battlin’ Bears’ game against the College of Idaho at Herb Klindt Field on Sept. 3, 2022. Stutzriem was named a finalist last week for the open football coaching position at NCAA Division II Minot State, per a news release from the school.
Rocky Mountain College football coach Chris Stutzriem evaluates the Battlin' Bears' Spring game at Herb Klindt Field on April 8, 2022. Stutzriem told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Tuesday that he would be staying at Rocky following interest from NCAA Division II program Minot State.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
“I’m not going to Minot,” Stutzriem said. “We’ve been working our butts off here recruiting and we’ve been getting our players right for spring ball and doing all that stuff."
Stutzriem was listed along with UNLV offensive analyst Ian Shields, who formerly coached now-defunct Division I Football Championship Subdivision program Jacksonville and D-II program Lenoir-Rhyne, among other stops. Shields also participated in an on-campus forum similar to Stutzriem on Jan. 19.
On Tuesday afternoon, Shields was announced as Minot State's new coach.
“Just like every other coach, they field questions from other programs, but that’s a testament to our kids and the guys I get to work with every day," Stutzriem said in explaining his decision. "But no, sometimes you can’t just believe all that you read. … I’m excited to be here and looking forward to another great winter conditioning and recruiting class and spring ball.”
Stutzriem has been the coach of the Battlin' Bears since 2018,when the Oklahoma native was hired to succeed Jason Petrino, who left to become the defensive coordinator at Southern Illinois. He has had stops on staffs at FCS South Dakota, D-II Southwestern Oklahoma State and NAIA William Penn (Iowa) in his coaching career.
Stutzriem was Frontier Conference Coach of the Year in 2021 after leading Rocky to a co-championship, following it with a 6-4 record this past campaign. When asked if he had changed his mind regarding a job change recently, Stutzriem reiterated his desire to be coaching the Bears right now.
“Sometimes, you’ve just got to go look at some stuff and see what we can do better at Rocky,” Stutzriem said. “Like I said, I’m very happy to be here, and it’s just like any other job, right? You may be listening or go take a look or something like that, but I’ve been open with my players and coaches and administration. I’m very excited to be here and just keep on recruiting and getting better where we are.”
Minot State hasn't had a winning season since 2010. Sixth-year coach Mike Aldrich's contract was not renewed after the 2022 season, which saw the Beavers go 1-10 overall with a last-place finish in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference's North Division.
