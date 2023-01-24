BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College football coach Chris Stutzriem is staying on in his current role after being a finalist for the same position at Minot State (North Dakota).

The Battlin’ Bears’ coach confirmed to The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com Tuesday that he was staying at Rocky after fielding interest from the NCAA Division II school. He was listed as one of two named finalists and participated in an on-campus candidate forum Jan. 17.

